CA All Stars

Copiah Academy seniors Carson Flumm (left) and Connor Jones (right) will join Colonel Head Coach Paul Anderson in the Mississippi Association of Independent SChools’ football all-star game on Friday, December 1. As the Colonels place-kicker, Flumm hit 98% of his extra points throughout his career and 95% of his field goals. His kickoff average of 97% touchbacks ranks among the best in the state over the last two seasons. Jones averaged 7.3 tackles per game at linebacker, including 4.2 solo. He is All-District at the position and a two-time ‘Hammer Award’ winner at Copiah Academy. Anderson led his team to a 6-6 record in 2017.