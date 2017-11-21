Mary E. Smith Pleasant, 90, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 19, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Pleasant was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She was a mother of 5.

She was preceded in her death her husbands, Jack Smith and Robert “Buck” Pleasant, and a son, Bobby Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Glen Smith, Rodney Smith, and Donald Smith all of Crystal Springs; daughter, Shirley Allbritton of Richland; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.