Hilda Miller Lacey, 90, of Wesson, passed away November 20, 2017 at St. Dominic Hospital.

Visitation will be 11am-2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Centerpoint Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lacey was a member of Decell Memorial United Methodist Church in Wesson.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Lacey of Wesson; son Tommy Miller (Barbara) of Soso; daughter, Carolynn Ann Miller; step-son, Ed N. Lacey, Jr. (Kathy) of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Paula Lacey Jessup (Andy) of Atlanta, GA; brother, Warren S. Thompson of Starkville; grandchildren, Glenn Miller (Mary Helen), David Miller (Sonja), Lauren Miller, and Leslie Miller; step-grandchildren, Forrest Bradford Jessup and Edward Samuel Jessup; great grandchildren, Reilly Miller (Julia) and Brennan Miller; and great great granddaughter, Helen Vanstory Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.