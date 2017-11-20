Abigail Little Young, 74, of Georgetown, passed away November 17, 2017 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home and 10am-11am Wednesday at Georgetown Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Georgetown Baptist Church with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Young was born in Columbia, MS. She grew up and graduated high school in Prentiss. She formerly worked for Blue Cross and Southern Farm Bureau and later she and her husband operated the NAPA Auto Store in Georgetown. Mrs. Young was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Archie Bass, Jr; son, Michael Stevens Batt, and her parents, P. B. and Maggie Sandifer Little.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Young; sons, James David Bass (Pam) of Sebring, FL, Michael Young of Brookhaven, and Scott Young (Becca) of Tampa, FL; brother, Phillip B. Little of Prentiss; grandchildren, Joshua Bass, Kathryn Bass, Katy Gerald, Matthew Young, Eric Young, Kylar Young, Aubrey Young, and Quimley Young; and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, Georgetown, MS, 39078.