Joy Ann Slay, 70, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 17, 2017 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Slay was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School. She was a resident of Pearl for 48 years before retiring in the Harmony Community of Crystal Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Barlow Slay; sons, Tim Slay (Holly) of Brookhaven and Clayton Slay (Valerie) of Prattville, AL; brothers, Johnny White of Houston, TX, Chuckie White of Kosciusko and Steve Whitener of Greer, SC; sister, Jackie Shatzer of Green Castle, PA; and 5 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church Building Fund, Crystal Springs.