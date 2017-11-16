Indians pick up win over West Marion; host Forest on Friday

Going into Friday night’s 3A playoff game at West Marion, Hazlehurst Indian Head Coach Todd McDaniel told his players that “he would not lose twice on the same field.” The Trojans knocked the Indians out of the playoffs in 2015, and the sting of the loss has stayed with McDaniel for 2 years. This time the Indians left Foxworth 34-6 winners and play host to the Forest Bearcats on Friday night at 7 o’clock.

Follow the Indians in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

CRUNCH TIME – Hazlehurst Indian Demetrius Swilley (52) and Darion Munson (55) sack the West Marion quarterback as the Hazlehurst defense gave up very little in the playoff game. Photo by Crockett Action Shots