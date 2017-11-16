Bea Bates Wilson, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 16, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was a longtime resident of Jackson and had lived in Crystal Springs for 20 years. She and her husband would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in May 2018. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Berea Baptist Church of Terry.

Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas Wilson, Jr. and Jerry Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wilson, Sr.; daughter, Carolyn Roberts of Wesson; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.