Local Socks for Heroes sends supplies to nursing homes

Socks for Heroes will again be collecting in the Copiah County area for the holidays. The items collected in the county, along with other groups in the state, go to nursing home veterans in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The deadline for collecting will be December 1, and locations available are: in Wesson, Copiah Bank, Carpenter Shop, and Another Time Another Place. Brookhaven has two pickup points, Picket Fences and Bedazzled. A drop off box is available at the Copiah County Courier in Hazlehurst.

There are numerous items needed, not just socks. Other items include: scarves, pens, chess/checkers, word search books, gloves, blankets, note pads, deck of card, crossword puzzle books, knit caps, handkerchiefs, dominoes, Christmas cards, and jigsaw puzzles.

For more information or to supply a drop off point, contact Cathy Stroud, 601-695-4140. Organizations are welcomed to join in the collections.

A “bagging party” will be held Dec. 9, at the Old Wesson School in Wesson from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Patriot Riders will be in attendance.