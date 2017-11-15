Lions have pecans!
The Hazlehurst Lions Club is once again selling Indianola pecans just in time for holiday baking. One pound bags are available for $12. Past customers have said they are the prettiest and best pecans to be found. They are available from any Lions Club member or you can pick up some at Hazlehurst City Hall.
