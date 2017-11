The Hazlehurst Board of Aldermen, at their Nov. 7 meeting, declared November to be National American Indian Heritage Month. The Cherokee Rose Chapter, NSDAR, works hard every year to recognize Indians and their place in American history. Pictured are, left to right, Frederick Sandifer; Dr. Rick Akin; Mayor Shirley Sandifer; Judith Brewer, Regent, Cherokee Rose Chapter, NSDAR; Ron Sims; and Frank (Andre) Jones.