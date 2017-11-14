Elma Louise Weeks Purser passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, November 12, 2017. Visitation will be 10am Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with a service to follow at 11am at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal springs.

Mrs. Purser was born on June 27, 1925 in Wesson, MS, to Lewis Jackson Weeks, Jr. and Mary Alice Smith Weeks. She graduated from Wesson High School and attended Copiah Lincoln Jr. College. After her freshman year she began working for South Central Bell, where she retired after 30 years of service in 1981.

In 1949 she married Woodrow Purser and they began their life together in Hazlehurst raising their children, Debbie and Lance. After retirement she continued to stay active with her grandchildren and later as a legal secretary for her brother, Lewis Weeks, Jr. She was a career women in the days when it was not the norm. She was wonderful at balancing a life of work, home and family, and did so with grace and ease. She had a great sense of style and always presented herself with elegance.

She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend, always putting others first. She was a member of the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church and lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Mrs. Purser was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Purser, her parents, and brothers, Lewis Jackson Weeks, Jr., Howard E. Week, Marvin O. Weeks, and nephew, Ronnie Weeks.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Purser Donahoe (Andy); son, Lance Purser (Lisa); grandchildren, Drew Donahoe (Sara); Barrett Donahoe (Ryann); Meredith Donahoe Burch (Jonathan); and Ryan Purser; great grandchildren, Taylor, Andy, Hardy, Addie Rivers, Hayes, Mac, Lily, Carolina, Stone and Rosie. Sister, Agnes Weeks Ratliff and a brother, John E. Weeks.

Our heartfelt thanks goes to her wonderful caregivers who made it possible for her to be in her home for the last 5 years, Pat Ford, Angela Kendrick, and Valencia Norwood who loved their “Miss Lou.” Also sincere thanks to Doctor Preston McDonnell and the staff at Copiah Medical Center and Hospice Ministries.

Memorials may be made to the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation