Joyce Ferguson Clement, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 10, 2017 at her residence in Crystal Springs. Visitation will be Monday from 10am-11am at the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church with the service following at 11am. Interment to follow at the CS City Cemetery.

Joyce lived a full life in Copiah County. After graduating from Mississippi State College for Women, she taught thousands of children over her 40-year career concluding at Copiah Academy. She met and married her late husband, Clem Clement in 1997. She loved her family, grandchildren, and friends and took great pleasure in traveling with her sons.

Mrs. Clement was preceded in death by her parents, Boyce and Estelle England Ferguson; husband, Clem Clement; and sister Kay Ferguson.

She is survived by her two sons; Brian Young (Kenneth) of Atlanta, GA and Cliff Young (Pamela) of Madison, MS and two grandchildren, Noah and Kiefer Young. Memorials made be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association