Grangers celebrating 50
By Editor | November 8, 2017
Michael and Ruth Granger will celebrate 50 years of marriage with a reception at Bethel Baptist Church in Hazlehurst Saturday, Nov. 18, from 2 until 4 p.m. All friends and relatives are invited to celebrate with them.
