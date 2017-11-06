Quinton Mark Fisher, 16, passed away November 3, 2017 at his residence in Crystal Springs.

Services will be 2pm Monday at Stringer Family Chapel.



Quinton was loved by many and touched so many lives in his 16 years. He was a student at Crystal Springs High School and attended church at Springs of Praise and Highland Baptist Church.



He is survived by his mother, Tiffany Bradley of Crystal Springs; brothers, Ethan Freels, Justin Bradley, Jr. and A.J. Phillips, all of Crystal Springs; maternal grandfather, Steve Welch of Crystal Springs; paternal grandparents, Edward Fisher and Linda Fisher of Crystal Springs.