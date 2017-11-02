Sharon Overstreet, 63, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 2, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Overstreet was a native of Berwyn, IL. She lived in Jackson and Raymond for several years and in Crystal Springs since 1999. She attended New Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie Leroy Wells and Carol Joy Elsa Vileta, and son, Phillip Ray Overstreet.

She is survived by husband, Berry Wayne Overstreet; daughter, Stacey Marie Redd of Crystal Springs; grandsons, Dustyn Cole Redd and Michael Landyn Redd both of Crystal Springs; brothers, Jimmie L. Wells and Joey Wells of Chicago; and sisters, Carolyn Wells and Debbie Zinovik both of Chicago.