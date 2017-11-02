Not sure? Find out before Tuesday
This is your yearly reminder that we have an election coming up first Tuesday this month. That is, the election to fill the Justice Court Judge Post 1 seat, which will be held on November 7. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only registered voters in the Post 1 district (which includes 6 full and 3 partial precincts) are eligible to vote. We’ve learned that around 9,600 adults over age 18 in Post 1, which encompasses most of western Copiah County, are registered voters. Let’s have a big turnout!
If you aren’t sure if you, your neighbor or your family members are eligible to vote Tuesday, do your homework now. We have a complete list of precincts printed twice in this edition. The Circuit Clerk’s office in the courthouse has a map and can and answer specific questions about where the boundary is in relation to your address, and where you will need to vote. Work ahead, don’t wait.
A total of 10 candidates qualified legally and are running. Choose the one that stands out to you as most qualified and most capable (as I have) and go to your precinct next Tuesday to cast your ballot. You may vote absentee at the Courthouse this Saturday until noon, too. You have a voice. Make it count!