Hazlehurst claims another region crown

The Hazlehurst Indians hosted the Port Gibson Blue Wave last Thursday night on Senior night. The Indians honored seniors who participated in fall sports and activities prior to the game which featured the two top teams in Region 7-3A vying for first place. The home team outlasted the visitors 34-24 and claimed a third-straight region crown with a 5-0 record.

Keep up with the Indians in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

LAST GAME OF THE REGULAR SEASON – Hazlehurst High School recognized their seniors Friday night at the game against Port Gibson. Pictured are, left to right: front row, Julius Brown, Quamead Stewart, JaKavious Tillman, Timmy Stewart, Louis Smith; backr ow, Coach Kenneth Coleman, Jr., Demetrius Swilley, Ronnie Bass, Tyrie Price, Tigee Thomas, Larry Killingsworth, and Quetarious West. Standing back center is Coach Todd McDaniel. Photos by Crockett Action Shots