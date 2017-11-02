Colonels fall to Simpson 41-7; will host Washington School on Friday

Simpson Academy’s Cougars ran through and around the Copiah Colonels in cold, wet conditions in Gallman last Friday and won the AAAA District 3 contest 41-7.

STOPPED SHORT – The Copiah Colonel defense ganged up on a Simpson Cougar ball-carrier and kept him out of the end zone during action on Friday night. The Cougars raced to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 41-7 win.