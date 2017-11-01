Justice Court Judge Post 1 election Tuesday

A total of 10 candidates are vying for the Justice Court Judge Post 1 in a special election coming up next week. Voters in six full precincts and in three partial precincts in the Post 1 district return to the polls next Tuesday to elect a candidate who will replace the late Lillie V. McKenzie. McKenzie retired in the spring of this year, and the Board of Supervisors appointed Troy Stewart to fill the position until the special election. McKenzie passed away in September.

Please check the Copiah County Courier for voting Precincts and candidates.