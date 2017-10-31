Wanda Rone

Wanda Westbrook Rone, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away October 30, 2017 at Select Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-7:30pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Rone was a native of Chattanooga, TN. She graduated from Central High School, Chattanooga and attended David Lipscomb in Nashville, TN, and later graduated from Tennessee Tech, Memphis, TN.

Mrs. Rone was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and active member of the Crystal Springs Church of Christ since 1962. She was a member of the Crystal Springs Garden Club and her hobbies were cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death in 2009 by her husband, Dr. Robert R. “Bob” Rone.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Hall Rone, DDS, of Crystal Springs