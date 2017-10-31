Darlene Hemphill

Darlene Ann Naquin Hemphill, 64, of Hazlehurst, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bethel Baptist Church with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Hemphill was a dispatcher at EOC for 3 years and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her father, Alton Naquin, mother, Theresa Naquin, mother-in-law, Christine Hemphill, father-in-law, Herman Hemphill, and nephews, Alex Bourgeois and Ray Bourgeois.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Hemphill; sons, Michael Thibodeaux of Wesson and Richard Derek Hemphill of Bogue Chitto; daughters, Cherie Cockrell of Hazlehurst, and Becky Landry and Toni Garcia both of Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Shawn Thibodeaux, Dustin Thibodeaux, Michael Thibodeaux, Jr., Austin Hemphill, Katlyn Hemphill, Sabian Jones, Chelsey Cockrell, Paige Cockrell, Mindy Anderson, Ashley Anderson, Ali Anderson, Kayla McNair, Laney McCarthy, Amber Anderson, and Hailey McCarthy and great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ansly, Addison, Aiden, Jaden, Levi, and Ava.