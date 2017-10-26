Indians squeak by Tigers: host Blue Wave on Friday

The Hazlehurst Indians hosted the Jefferson County Tigers last Friday night during homecoming and survived with a 28-26 win to keep their undefeated Region 7-3A record intact.

KEEPING THE WIN – Hazlehurst Indian Tyrek Price (20) kicks a field goal for 3 points that helps keep the Indians in the lead for the win. Juquan Copeland (5) was the holder and Dequavious Howard (22) blocked to help the score. The Indians won their Homecoming game and will play Port Gibson in the final regular game of the season Friday night. Photo by Crockett Action Shots