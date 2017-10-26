Colonels dominate Hillcrest 54-6 in last road game of the season

Two defensive scores and one special teams touchdown led to a 47-6 halftime lead for the Copiah Academy Colonels over the Hillcrest Christian Cougars on Friday night. The Colonels added one more score in the running-clock second half to win 54-6 in non-conference action and improved to 6-4.

CRUNCH TIME – Copiah running back Connor Jones (25) is doubled-up by Hillcrest Cougar defenders in the Colonels’ 54-7 win on Friday. Coming to help are Colonel linemen Ethan Boyd (56) and Keith Steen (77).