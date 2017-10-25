Joyce Rushing, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away October 25, 2017 at Hospice Ministries. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Sims Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Rushing was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Aikens of Hazlehurst and Regina Hines of Jackson; sister, Jean Wheat of Poplarville; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.