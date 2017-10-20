Dena Ruth Thompson, 77, of Brookhaven, died Friday, October 20, 2017.

Services are 12:00 pm, Monday, October 23, 2017 at New Life Apostolic Church in Summit with visitation from 9:00 until time of service at the church.

She was born on March 5, 1940 to the late Albert Daniel White and Opelia E. White.

She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church in Hazlehurst and worked as a bookstore manager at Co-Lin.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Thomas Thompson; brothers, Harold White, William “Billy” White, Malcolm White and Corey White.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Aaron D. Thompson, Bryan T. Thompson and Steven S. Thompson; daughter, Vicki Thompson Greer and brother, Dennis White. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Candace Adams, Thomas Greer, Amanda Lupo, Chelsey Thompson, Aaron Thompson and 6 great- grandchildren, Cody Adams, Chloe Adams, Chance Greer, Braxton Greer, Sadie Reynolds and Ellie Reynolds.