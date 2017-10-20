David Lawrence Alford, 76 of Pearl, Mississippi passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi surrounded by his family. Services will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at the City Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Mr. Alford was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Willie Simeon Alford and Mary Ida Noel Alford. He was a long time resident of Waterproof, Louisiana and was a printer by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings. Mr. Alford is survived by his son, Anthony and Angie Alford of Youngsville, Louisiana; daughter, Tina and Chad Griffin of Summit, Mississippi; one grandson, Justin Griffin of Summit, Mississippi; three granddaughters, Jordan Griffin of Summit, Mississippi and Annie Alford and Aubrie Alford of Youngsville, Louisiana; two sisters Julia Wilson of Owasso, Oklahoma and Kathleen and Rodney Pauser of Cold Spring, Minnesota; one brother, Uyless and Karen Alford of Pearl, Mississippi; and one sister-in-law, Betty Alford of Pearl, Mississippi; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, Amite Camp, P. O. Box 683, Liberty, MS 39645-0683 or FBC Summit, Music Ministry, P.O. Box 100, Summit, MS 39666.