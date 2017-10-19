Wesson Flea Market back for 46th year

The Wesson Volunteer Fire Department Flea Market returns for its 46th year this Saturday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. in downtown Wesson and is a major fundraiser for the department. Around 200 vendors peddling arts and crafts, unique canned and jarred food items, jewelry and pet items will be available. Local non-profit organizations and church groups will have food plates for sale, raising funds for various community projects. The Lions Club will have sweet potatoes for sale just in time for holiday recipes.

To read more about the Wesson Flea Market, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

LOOKING FORWARD TO A GREAT TIME – Members of the Wesson Volunteer Fire Department, shown above in 2016, have been planning and putting together the 2017 WVFD Flea Market coming up this Saturday in downtown. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy.