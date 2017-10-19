Indians outlast Wildcats; host Tigers for homecoming Friday

The Hazlehurst Indians ended a 4-game road swing with a 34-12 win over Region 7-3A foe Wilkinson County last Friday night. The Indians improved to 5-2, 2-0.

HAZLEHURST HOMECOMING COURT – Hazlehurst High School homecoming court will be presented Friday night at 7, before Hazlehurst takes on Jefferson County. Pictured are, left to right, first row, Destiny Everett, Nickea Sanders, Aniya Dixon; second row, Damarius Barnes, Travian Tanner; third row, Erica Trejo, Jermya Foster, Yamekia Fair, Katelyn Tyler, Ladeja Pickett; fourth row, Jamiah McKinzie, Treasure Holloway, Crystalin Tanner, Jaylyn Powell, Destiny Jackson; fifth row, Taylor Mitchell, Marcedez Jones; sixth grow, Flandria Virgil, Ivoriauna Bogan, D’Aundreanna Baker, Destinequa Stewart, Jamiya Christmas, and Shadesja Gray