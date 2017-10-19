Copiah drops home game to Lamar 48-21; Colonels face Hillcrest Cougars on the road this Friday

The Copiah Colonels made two big plays early in Friday’s game against Lamar School, keeping the score close. The game was tied 14-14 at the end of one quarter, but the Raiders outscored the Colonels 34-7 the rest of the way to claim a 48-21 AAAA District 3 win in Gallman.

OFF TO THE RACES – Copiah’s Dalton Hayles (15) heads for the end zone on a 56 yard strip return for a touchdown against Lamar School on Friday night. He is escorted by Carson Flumm (4).