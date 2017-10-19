Cobras come up short against W. Marion

FOXWORTH – The Wesson Cobras traveled to south to face the West Marion Trojans Friday night but ended up coming up short on points for a loss with a final score of 28-19.

Follow the Cobras in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

GOT HIM – Wesson Cobras Colton Newman (7) and Jeremiah Barlow (5) take down West Marion’s Charles Lewis (33) as Jamison Gordon (85) holds off another player in action Friday night. The Cobras lost 28-19 and will play Tylertown at home Friday. Photo by Tracy Fischer