Loraine Clark, 80, of Wesson, passed away October 17, 2017.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Clark was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Clark, and her parents, Okla and Lettie Murry.

She is survived by her children, Reda Avent of Hazlehurst; Leon Williams of Strong Hope; Gerald Williams of Wesson; David Williams of Jackson; Lanita Darling of Crystal Springs; Mitchell Clark of Russellville, AR, Kevin Clark of Crystal Springs, and James Clark of Seminary; brother, Tommy Murry of Wesson; sister, Ellen Davis of Minder, LA; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.