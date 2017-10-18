He’s so cute!
By Editor | October 18, 2017
A big Happy 94th birthday Oct. 22, to Mal Jones! Still a cutie! Your family loves you very much! (The ones at the Courier, also!)
Posted in People
Related Posts
Out of state visitors
October 18, 2017 | Comments Off on Out of state visitors
Crystal Springs Cemetery tour Saturday, Oct. 21
October 18, 2017 | Comments Off on Crystal Springs Cemetery tour Saturday, Oct. 21
Help for Texas
October 11, 2017 | Comments Off on Help for Texas
Friends to hold great book sale
October 4, 2017 | Comments Off on Friends to hold great book sale
DAR celebrates Constitution Week, State Bicentennial
October 4, 2017 | Comments Off on DAR celebrates Constitution Week, State Bicentennial