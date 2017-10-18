Crystal Springs Cemetery tour Saturday, Oct. 21

The Copiah County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer special tours of the Crystal Springs Cemetery this Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. with tours every 30 minutes. “A Walk Through History” will highlight several of the individuals who have played a prominent role in shaping the history of Crystal Springs and even the state. Participants will catch a glimpse beyond the stones and into the lives of the men, women, and children. Members and volunteers will wear period costumes and portray a character at each stop.

To read more about the cemetery tour, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.