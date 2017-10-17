Darline Matthews Anderson died peacefully in her home on October 16, 2017, surrounded by her family and friends.

Visitation and the funeral service will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, on Thursday, October 19, 2017. Visitation will begin at 12:00 with the funeral service to follow at 2:00; burial will be at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

She was born November 28, 1930, in Hazlehurst, MS and had lived for many years in Jackson, MS with the love of her life, Donald “Andy” Anderson. During her career she worked as a full charge bookkeeper and was known for her great attention to detail.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved shopping, playing Bingo, and traveling with Andy to Branson and the Smoky Mountains. Darline never met a stranger and always made friends everywhere she went. She leaves her family with many loving memories and an amazing chocolate pie recipe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland & Cleo Davis Matthews of Hazlehurst; brothers, Leland Matthews, Jr. and Thomas D. Matthews; daughter, Patricia Darline Malone; grandson, Jason William Lane; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Wesson Malone.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 52 years, Donald “Andy” Anderson; her children, Nancy M. Lane (Jesse) of Brandon, MS, and Robert M. Malone of Jackson, MS; her grandchildren, Melanie Lane Beyer (Derek), Stacey Malone Voss (Shane), Powers Brandon Lane, Robert Ray Malone (Susan); and 9 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to caregivers Shirley Hall, Johnnie Harris, Rosie Jackson, Heather Scott and Mary Parker for their loving and gentle care.