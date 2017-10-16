Charles A. Hart, 74, formerly of Hazlehurst, passed away October 15, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Hart was a native of Hazlehurst. He lived in Baton Rouge, Baker, and Ferriday for 52 years and visited the family farm in Copiah County often.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Fairchild Hart, his parents, Elmer Julian and Doris Norman Hart, and a sister, Peggy Lynn Hart.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Hart of Denham Springs, LA and granddaughter, DeAnna Marie Hart of Hazlehurst.