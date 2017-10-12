Indians down win-less Bulldogs 28-15; travel to Wilkinson on Friday

The Hazlehurst Indians defeated the Franklin Bulldogs 28-15 in Meadville last Friday night after having a bye week the previous Friday. Hazlehurst played without senior quarterback Quamead Stewart, who was out with an elbow injury. Sophomore JaQuan Copeland replaced Stewart and managed the game effectively.

UP THE MIDDLE – Tyrek Price (20) had a good night leading the way. Marquavious Brown (58), Darion Munson (55) and several others not shown helped the Indians in this win over Franklin County. Photo by Crockett Action Shots