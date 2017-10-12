Colonels pick up tough 23-15 road win over East Rankin; host Lamar School on Friday

Dewey Shannon intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help the Copiah Academy Colonels win in come-back fashion over the East Rankin Patriots on Friday night. In all, the Patriots turned the ball over 4 times, as the Colonels improved to 5-3, 2-0 in AAAA District 3.

ON HIS WAY TO THE END ZONE – Copiah running back Connor Jones (25) finds a seam on the right side early in the third quarter and sprints 56 yards for a touchdown. His teammate Nick Greenlee (30) took out the cornerback on the play. Copiah defeated East Rankin 23-15 to improve to 2-0 in AAAA District 3.