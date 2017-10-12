Cobras get chewed up by Dogs; face West Marion Trojans Friday

The Wesson Cobras suffered another hard loss Friday night against the Seminary Bulldogs with a final score of 34-6.

COMING THROUGH – Wesson Cobra Damien Smith (10) shows some great footwork going around the outside in this play against Seminary. CJ Sills (58) helpls hold the defense. The Cobras lost 34-6 and will play at West Marion this Friday. Photo by Tracy Fischer