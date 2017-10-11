James H. “Jimmy” McMorris, 61 went to his Heavenly Home on October 10, 2017.

Services will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2:00pm at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with interment at Rushing Cemetery in Tylertown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 10:30am til service time at 2:00pm also at Riverwood Family.

He was born on January 24, 1956 to Richard Harry McMorris and Martha Ann Rhodus McMorris.

Jimmy loved serving and ministering to families as a Funeral Director at Riverwood Family Funeral Service. His family was everything to him and loved being with them.

Preceding him in death was his father, Richard McMorris; Father and Mother-in-Law, JC and Doris Pierce; Grandparents, Curtis and Louise Rhodus and sister-in-law, Kathy Martin.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42+ years, Gail Lavern Pierce McMorris; mother, Martha McMorris; daughters, Cindy Courtney and husband Rob and Tracy Payne; brothers, Stan McMorris and wife Carol Ann, Clay McMorris and wife Stephanie and Tommy McMorris and wife Lisa. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he adored, Kie Gatlin, Chloe Gatlin, Abigail Courtney, Ashlynn Courtney and Landon Courtney along with brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Vondal Pierce, Gerald and Vicki Wall, Randal and Lynn Bankston, Earnie and Karen Pierce and numerous nieces, nephews and other close family friends.

