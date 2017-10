Dr. Stan Weatherford, Director of Missions for Copiah County, accepted a check from Kannu, owner of Kannu’s Restaurant, for $1,025, to present to Christ Centered Missions, Inc., an organization going to Texas Oct. 28 to help rebuild a home destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. The money was donated from meals during a week in September, as well as a donation jar at the counter. Dr. Weatherford thanked Kannu and said this will help a great deal in the restoration process.