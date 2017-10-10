Willie Bell Eady, 101, of Crystal Springs, passed away October 9, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will be 9:30am-11am Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Eady was a member of The Eastern Star, Crystal Springs United Methodist Church and Crystal Springs Bible Church.

She is survived by her son, James Eldredge Eady of Crystal Springs; sister, Mabel Channel of Inverness, FL; 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.