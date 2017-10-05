Lady Colonels bow out of state tourney; finish season with 24 wins

The Copiah Academy Lady Colonels earned a third place finish in the MAIS AAAA Division II tournament on September 23-25, earning a trip to the overall AAAA tournament this past Saturday in Magee. Copiah defeated Oak Forest in the first game of the overall tournament, then dropped the next two to Simpson and Magnolia Heights and were eliminated.

DYNAMIC DUO – Copiah Academy senior fastpitch players Julia Smith (left) and Hannah Walls were selected as MAIS All-Stars and will play in the season-ending contest on Wednesday, October 11, at Jackson Prep. (Photo courtesy Crockett Action Shots)