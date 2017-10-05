HCSD superintendent tenders resignation
Hazlehurst City Schools may be looking for a new superintendent soon. The current holder of that position, Lisa Davis, submitted her resignation during an executive session in a board meeting last week, she told the Courier on Tuesday.
To read more about this, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in News
Related Posts
Services for Judge McKenzie are Saturday at high school
September 27, 2017 | Comments Off on Services for Judge McKenzie are Saturday at high school
Business owners asked to attend urgent crime meeting at PD today
September 20, 2017 | Comments Off on Business owners asked to attend urgent crime meeting at PD today
Business owners asked to attend urgent crime meeting at PD
September 18, 2017 | No Comments »
Hazlehurst and Wesson plan Patriot Day parades
September 6, 2017 | Comments Off on Hazlehurst and Wesson plan Patriot Day parades
Workforce Initiative in full swing
September 6, 2017 | Comments Off on Workforce Initiative in full swing