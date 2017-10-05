Ernest Eugene (Gene) Quimby passed away on September 21st at his home in Jackson, MS.

A celebration of life will be held on October 14th at his mother’s home in Hermanville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southern Pines Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 2021, Hattiesburg, MS 39403 or online at www.SouthernPinesAnimalShelter.org.

He was born April 4, 1956 to Hollis E. Quimby and Louise Stegall Quimby (Traxler). Gene was an avid reader, a music lover, and an entrepreneur who sold supplies to area florists. He was a US Army veteran.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Traxler, sisters Peggy Henry (Hermanville) and Karen Reidenbach (Hattiesburg). Gene was preceded in death by his father, Hollis Quimby, and step-father Bobby Traxler.