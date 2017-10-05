Columbia Wildcats slash Wesson Cobras 47-27

COLUMBIA- The Wesson Cobras traveled to Columbia to face the Wildcats Friday night and may have come up short on points, but definitely not in effort. The Wildcats took the win with a final score of 47-27. “It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over 5 times,” commented Wesson coach Jeremy Loy.

To follow the Wesson Cobras, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

STOPPING HIM – Wesson Cobra Jim Guess (13), along with Antrelle Sims (4) and Braden Taylor (50) stop this Columbia player in action Friday night. Photo by Tracy Fischer