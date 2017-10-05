CA hosts 40th annual marching festival Saturday

Copiah Academy will host the 40th Annual Copiah Marching Festival this Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Thirty high school bands will perform before a panel of judges, with the Copiah Academy band performing first. Judges provide feedback to each band as to how they might improve their performance before the bands are judged in state competitions the next week. During the festival, they will also compete for superior trophies as well as Best Band in Class.

For more information, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.

Copiah Academy Drum Major Gabby Thornton