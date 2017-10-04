Friends to hold great book sale
By Editor | October 4, 2017
The Hazlehurst Friends of the Library will hold an amazing book sale October 19-21 at the Covington Library on South Extension Street. Many signed first editions will be available as well as boxes of miscellaneous books for low prices. The sale will take place during regular library hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Posted in People
