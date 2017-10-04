DAR celebrates Constitution Week, State Bicentennial

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Copiah Chapter held a tea party September 23 to celebrate Constitution Week and the state’s bicentennial. There are two documents paramount to American history, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Independence Day is a celebration of the signing of the declaration which gave America its independence from England.

CHEROKEE ROSE DAR – Members of the DAR Cherokee Rose Chapter from Hazlehurst joined the Copiah Chapter in Crystal Springs to celebrate Constitution Week. Guests learned about the Boston Tea Party of 1773 and participated in a patriotic tea party. Cherokee Rose members L-R, Jacqui Patten, Billie Davis, Regent Judith Brewer, and Wendy Cartwright.