Celebrating 95!
By Editor | October 4, 2017
Paul W. Reed of Hazlehurst turns 95 on Oct. 12. He is feeling good and enjoys hunting, bringing home a nice 8-point last year. His family and friends wish him a Happy Birthday and many more to come.
Posted in People
