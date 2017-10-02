Kristina Spence

Kristina Renee Bates Spence, 29, of Wesson, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 4pm-9pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home. Services will be 10am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Spence was a dedicated mom and wife.

She is survived by her husband James Spence; son, Austin Luke Spence; father George Bates (Jena); mother, Carolyn Speed (Lance); brother, George Christopher Bates, Jr.; sister, Cordila Grace Bates, Shelby Cheyenne Bates, and Jennifer Speed; and grandfather, David Joe O’Neal.